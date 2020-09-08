Listen Live Sports

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1

September 8, 2020 11:13 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 2 9
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Thaiss 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Trout cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .301
Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .288
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .194
Upton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
1-Ward pr-lf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .222
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .194
Adell rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .188
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 9 5 3 8
Taveras cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .220
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .302
Solak dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .279
Gallo rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .185
Trevino c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .257
Andrus ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .177
Guzmán 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .364
Tejeda 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200
White lf 2 1 0 1 1 1 .000
Los Angeles 000 010 000_1 6 1
Texas 010 221 01x_7 9 0

1-ran for Upton in the 4th.

E_Thaiss (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 6. 2B_Ward (1), Taveras (2), Trevino (8). HR_Walsh (2), off Lynn; Andrus (2), off Heaney. RBIs_Walsh (5), Andrus (6), Kiner-Falefa (7), Solak (17), Guzmán (4), White (1). SB_Ohtani (7). SF_Kiner-Falefa, Solak, White.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Ohtani, Simmons); Texas 2 (Taveras 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Texas 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Trevino. GIDP_Ohtani, Stassi.

DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Tejeda, Guzmán; Andrus, Guzmán).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, L, 3-3 5 5 5 3 1 4 84 4.04
Robles 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 25 12.08
Barnes 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 3 29 7.07
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, W, 5-2 7 4 1 1 2 6 114 2.52
Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.78
Goody 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 6.48

HBP_Lynn 3 (Rendon,Upton,Upton). WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:52.

