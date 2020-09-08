Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|9
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Thaiss 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Upton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|1-Ward pr-lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.194
|Adell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|5
|3
|8
|
|Taveras cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Solak dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|Trevino c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.177
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Tejeda 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|White lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000_1
|6
|1
|Texas
|010
|221
|01x_7
|9
|0
1-ran for Upton in the 4th.
E_Thaiss (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 6. 2B_Ward (1), Taveras (2), Trevino (8). HR_Walsh (2), off Lynn; Andrus (2), off Heaney. RBIs_Walsh (5), Andrus (6), Kiner-Falefa (7), Solak (17), Guzmán (4), White (1). SB_Ohtani (7). SF_Kiner-Falefa, Solak, White.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Ohtani, Simmons); Texas 2 (Taveras 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Texas 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Trevino. GIDP_Ohtani, Stassi.
DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Tejeda, Guzmán; Andrus, Guzmán).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 3-3
|5
|
|5
|5
|3
|1
|4
|84
|4.04
|Robles
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|12.08
|Barnes
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|29
|7.07
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 5-2
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|114
|2.52
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.78
|Goody
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.48
HBP_Lynn 3 (Rendon,Upton,Upton). WP_Lynn.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:52.
