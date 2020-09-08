Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|5
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Thaiss 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Solak dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Upton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1-Ward pr-lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tejeda 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|White lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Adell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Texas
|010
|221
|01x
|—
|7
E_Thaiss (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Texas 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 6. 2B_Ward (1), Taveras (2), Trevino (8). HR_Walsh (2), Andrus (2). SB_Ohtani (7). SF_Kiner-Falefa (1), Solak (2), White (1).
|Los Angeles
|Heaney, L, 3-3
|5
|
|5
|5
|3
|1
|4
|Robles
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Barnes
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Texas
|Lynn, W, 5-2
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Goody
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Lynn 3 (Rendon,Upton,Upton). WP_Lynn.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:52.
