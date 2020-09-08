Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 31 7 9 5 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Taveras cf 5 1 1 0 Thaiss 2b 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 1 Trout cf 4 0 2 0 Solak dh 3 1 1 1 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 Gallo rf 4 1 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 Trevino c 4 2 2 0 Upton lf 0 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 1 1 1-Ward pr-lf 2 0 2 0 Guzmán 1b 4 0 2 1 Stassi c 4 0 0 0 Tejeda 2b 3 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1 White lf 2 1 0 1 Adell rf 3 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 010 000 — 1 Texas 010 221 01x — 7

E_Thaiss (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Texas 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 6. 2B_Ward (1), Taveras (2), Trevino (8). HR_Walsh (2), Andrus (2). SB_Ohtani (7). SF_Kiner-Falefa (1), Solak (2), White (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Heaney, L, 3-3 5 5 5 3 1 4 Robles 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Barnes 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 3

Texas Lynn, W, 5-2 7 4 1 1 2 6 Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 1 Goody 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Lynn 3 (Rendon,Upton,Upton). WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tom Woodring.

Advertisement

T_2:52.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.