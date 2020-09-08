Listen Live Sports

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1

September 8, 2020 11:13 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 31 7 9 5
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Taveras cf 5 1 1 0
Thaiss 2b 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 1
Trout cf 4 0 2 0 Solak dh 3 1 1 1
Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 Gallo rf 4 1 1 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 Trevino c 4 2 2 0
Upton lf 0 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 1 1
1-Ward pr-lf 2 0 2 0 Guzmán 1b 4 0 2 1
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 Tejeda 2b 3 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1 White lf 2 1 0 1
Adell rf 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 010 000 1
Texas 010 221 01x 7

E_Thaiss (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Texas 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 6. 2B_Ward (1), Taveras (2), Trevino (8). HR_Walsh (2), Andrus (2). SB_Ohtani (7). SF_Kiner-Falefa (1), Solak (2), White (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney, L, 3-3 5 5 5 3 1 4
Robles 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Barnes 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 3
Texas
Lynn, W, 5-2 7 4 1 1 2 6
Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 1
Goody 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Lynn 3 (Rendon,Upton,Upton). WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:52.

