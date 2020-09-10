Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

September 10, 2020 12:00 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 7 2 Totals 32 7 9 6
Simmons ss 5 1 2 0 Taveras cf 4 2 1 0
Thaiss lf 4 1 1 1 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 2 4 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Solak dh 3 0 1 2
Rendon 3b 2 0 1 1 Gallo rf 4 1 1 1
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 Trevino c 2 0 0 0
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 Mathis ph-c 1 0 0 0
Adell rf 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 1
Bemboom c 4 0 1 0 Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 1
Rengifo 2b 4 1 0 0 Tejeda ss 4 1 1 0
White lf 4 1 1 1
Los Angeles 100 100 100 3
Texas 000 151 00x 7

E_Tejeda (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 6. 2B_Pujols (7), Simmons (4), Kiner-Falefa (4), Tejeda (1), White (1), Taveras (3). HR_Thaiss (1). SB_Simmons (2), Kiner-Falefa (8), Taveras (3). SF_Solak (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Teheran L,0-3 4 2-3 6 5 5 1 4
Milner 0 1 1 1 2 0
Bedrosian 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3
Texas
Cody 2 1-3 3 1 1 3 3
Chavez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
King W,1-0 2 1 1 0 0 1
García 1 1 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 1 1 1 1 0
Hernández 1 0 0 0 0 1
Montero 1 1 0 0 0 1

Milner pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Milner (Guzmán).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:38.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts discuss megatrends in the computing landscape in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial