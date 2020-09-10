Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|2
|4
|8
|
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Thaiss lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.167
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.291
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|Bemboom c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|6
|3
|10
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Solak dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.187
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Mathis ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.145
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Tejeda ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|White lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.050
|Los Angeles
|100
|100
|100_3
|7
|0
|Texas
|000
|151
|00x_7
|9
|1
a-walked for Trevino in the 4th.
E_Tejeda (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 6. 2B_Pujols (7), Simmons (4), Kiner-Falefa (4), Tejeda (1), White (1), Taveras (3). HR_Thaiss (1), off Martin. RBIs_Rendon (25), Thaiss (1), Solak 2 (19), White (2), Gallo (21), Odor (11), Guzmán (5). SB_Simmons (2), Kiner-Falefa (8), Taveras (3). SF_Solak.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Pujols 2, Thaiss, Rengifo, Trout); Texas 3 (Tejeda, Gallo). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 10; Texas 5 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bemboom.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran L,0-3
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|4
|76
|8.23
|Milner
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|30
|5.14
|Bedrosian
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|2.00
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|11.20
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|6.60
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cody
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|55
|0.93
|Chavez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|7.62
|King W,1-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|4.50
|García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.68
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|2.08
|Hernández
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.66
|Montero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.31
Milner pitched to 4 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-2, Bedrosian 3-0, Chavez 3-0. HBP_Milner (Guzmán).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:38.
