Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 7 2 4 8 Simmons ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .312 Thaiss lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .167 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .293 Rendon 3b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .291 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .195 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Adell rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .180 Bemboom c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188 Rengifo 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .151

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 9 6 3 10 Taveras cf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .222 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 2 4 0 0 0 .322 Solak dh 3 0 1 2 0 1 .280 Gallo rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .187 Trevino c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Mathis ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .206 Odor 2b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .145 Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .333 Tejeda ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .208 White lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .050

Los Angeles 100 100 100_3 7 0 Texas 000 151 00x_7 9 1

a-walked for Trevino in the 4th.

E_Tejeda (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 6. 2B_Pujols (7), Simmons (4), Kiner-Falefa (4), Tejeda (1), White (1), Taveras (3). HR_Thaiss (1), off Martin. RBIs_Rendon (25), Thaiss (1), Solak 2 (19), White (2), Gallo (21), Odor (11), Guzmán (5). SB_Simmons (2), Kiner-Falefa (8), Taveras (3). SF_Solak.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Pujols 2, Thaiss, Rengifo, Trout); Texas 3 (Tejeda, Gallo). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 10; Texas 5 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bemboom.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran L,0-3 4 2-3 6 5 5 1 4 76 8.23 Milner 0 1 1 1 2 0 30 5.14 Bedrosian 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 25 2.00 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 11.20 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 6.60

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cody 2 1-3 3 1 1 3 3 55 0.93 Chavez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 7.62 King W,1-0 2 1 1 0 0 1 30 4.50 García 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.68 Martin 1 1 1 1 1 0 23 2.08 Hernández 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.66 Montero 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.31

Milner pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-2, Bedrosian 3-0, Chavez 3-0. HBP_Milner (Guzmán).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:38.

