Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

September 10, 2020 12:00 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 7 2 4 8
Simmons ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .312
Thaiss lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .167
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .293
Rendon 3b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .291
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .195
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Adell rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .180
Bemboom c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Rengifo 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .151
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 9 6 3 10
Taveras cf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .222
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 2 4 0 0 0 .322
Solak dh 3 0 1 2 0 1 .280
Gallo rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .187
Trevino c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Mathis ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .206
Odor 2b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .145
Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .333
Tejeda ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .208
White lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .050
Los Angeles 100 100 100_3 7 0
Texas 000 151 00x_7 9 1

a-walked for Trevino in the 4th.

E_Tejeda (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 6. 2B_Pujols (7), Simmons (4), Kiner-Falefa (4), Tejeda (1), White (1), Taveras (3). HR_Thaiss (1), off Martin. RBIs_Rendon (25), Thaiss (1), Solak 2 (19), White (2), Gallo (21), Odor (11), Guzmán (5). SB_Simmons (2), Kiner-Falefa (8), Taveras (3). SF_Solak.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Pujols 2, Thaiss, Rengifo, Trout); Texas 3 (Tejeda, Gallo). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 10; Texas 5 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bemboom.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran L,0-3 4 2-3 6 5 5 1 4 76 8.23
Milner 0 1 1 1 2 0 30 5.14
Bedrosian 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 25 2.00
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 11.20
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 6.60
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cody 2 1-3 3 1 1 3 3 55 0.93
Chavez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 7.62
King W,1-0 2 1 1 0 0 1 30 4.50
García 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.68
Martin 1 1 1 1 1 0 23 2.08
Hernández 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.66
Montero 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.31

Milner pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-2, Bedrosian 3-0, Chavez 3-0. HBP_Milner (Guzmán).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:38.

