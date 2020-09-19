Listen Live Sports

Texas State beats UL Monroe 38-17 in Sun Belt opener

September 19, 2020 11:13 pm
 
1 min read
      

MONROE, La. (AP) — Tyler Vitt threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in the first half to lead Texas State to an 38-17 victory over Louisiana-Monroe in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday night.

Vitt connected with Jeremiah Haydel on a 32-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and a 75-yard score at the end of the second to give Texas State (1-2, 1-0) a 31-14 halftime lead.

Vitt was 14-of-21 passing for 265 yards. He added 82 yards rushing that included an 8-yard touchdown. Haydel had six catches for 152 yards. Jarron Morris scored a touchdown on a 100-yard interception return with 35 seconds left.

On the Bobcat’s opening drive, Marcell Barbee made a 36-yard diving catch after the ball was deflected off a defender. Calvin Hill’s 4-yard TD run capped the 10-play, 85-yard drive.

Colby Suits was 35 of 53 for 377 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception for UL Monroe (0-2, 0-1). Suits threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jevin Frett and a 5-yarder to Chandler Whitfield. Perry Carter Jr. had eight receptions for 98 yards.

Seating was limited to 25% capacity at 30,427-seat Malone Stadium. Physical distancing and face masks were required. Tailgating was prohibited.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

