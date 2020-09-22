Listen Live Sports

Texas State coach, accused of racist comments, resigns

September 22, 2020 10:52 pm
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Texas State coach Danny Kaspar has resigned three months after a former player accused him of making racist remarks.

Athletic director Larry Teis announced Tuesday that he’s accepted Kaspar’s resignation and that assistant coach Terrence Johnson will take over the program for the upcoming season.

In June, former guard Jaylen Shead tweeted that Kaspar disparaged players with racist comments in practices. The tweet was later deleted. Shead transferred to Washington State last year.

Texas State launched an investigation into the allegations. The university said in a news release Tuesday that it would not make any additional statements.

Kaspar took over the program in 2013 and leaves with a 119-109 record. He also coached 13 seasons at Stephen F. Austin.

___

