Texas takes on Los Angeles following Lyles’ solid performance

Texas Rangers (18-32, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-30, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Wes Benjamin (1-0, 4.38 ERA) Los Angeles: Jaime Barria (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jordan Lyles. Lyles pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with two strikeouts against Houston.

The Angels are 16-20 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 73 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Mike Trout leads them with 16, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Rangers are 12-20 against the rest of their division. Texas’ team on-base percentage of .283 is last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with an OBP of .348.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fletcher leads the Angels with 53 hits and is batting .314.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with nine home runs and has 23 RBIs.

INJURIES: Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

