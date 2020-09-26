On Air: Executive Leaders Radio
The Latest: Georgia Tech-Syracuse delayed for virus tests

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 1:09 pm
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The start of the Georgia Tech-Syracuse football game at the Carrier Dome was delayed Saturday to confirm negative COVID-19 test results.

Syracuse officials said Saturday players were being retested.

This is home opener for the Orange (0-2, 0-2 ACC) in the refurbished Dome. Georgia Tech entered the game at 1-1, 1-0 in the ACC.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

