Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: Memphis reschedules Houston game to December

September 28, 2020 4:03 pm
 
1 min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Memphis Tigers will host Houston on Dec. 5 in a game rescheduled by the American Athletic Conference because of COVID-19 testing results.

The teams originally were scheduled to play Sept. 18 in prime time before positive tests and contact tracing at Memphis forced the postponement on Sept. 12.

Advertisement

Memphis is currently ranked No. 25, but the Tigers have not played since their season-opening win over Arkansas State. Their game against UTSA, scheduled to be played this past Friday night, was canceled.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield says he’s disappointed the Houston game had to be postponed and rescheduled out of concerns for the health and safety of players. But Silverfield says he’s excited to have Houston scheduled at the back end of the Tigers’ schedule.

The AAC will decide in November the date of its championship game.

___

Vanderbilt has changed its mind and will allow fans at sports events in October. The Commodores also will allow a limited number of students to attend Saturday night’s football game with No. 20 LSU.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced the reversal Monday, calling it a small step toward normalcy based on the guidance from the university’s public health partners.

Vanderbilt students are tested weekly with strict protocols on campus. The result is a low COVID-19 positivity rate. Vanderbilt plans to ensure physical distancing, with masks required. Concession stands will not be open to limit movement. Seniors will be given the first opportunity to attend, and decisions about future student attendance will be made after this first game.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Chancellor Daniel Diermeier says sports is an important way for the campus community to connect.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG members clean debris from gravestones of veterans after Hurricane Sally