The Latest: Men’s singles semis, women’s doubles at US Open

September 11, 2020 12:33 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times EDT):

12:30 p.m.

The men’s semifinal matches will be played after the women’s doubles championship is awarded at the U.S. Open.

Play began with the third-seeded team of Xu Yifan and Nicole Melichar playing the unseeded duo of Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund.

They were to be followed by Alexander Zverev against Pablo Carreno Busta, along with 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev facing No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem. None has won a Grand Slam title.

Comfortable weather returned after the women’s singles semifinals were played with the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof closed Thursday night because of rain.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

