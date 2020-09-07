Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Serena Williams in 4th-round action at US Open

September 7, 2020 12:13 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times EDT):

12:05 p.m.

Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari are on court in Arthur Ashe Stadium to warm up for their fourth-round meeting at the U.S. Open.

It is a rematch of a contest Sakkari won less than two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open, a hard-court tournament played this year at Flushing Meadows.

Williams owns six U.S. Open titles and 23 Grand Slam singles championships in all.

Sakkari, a 25-year-old from Greece, is trying to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The winner will face Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova next.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

