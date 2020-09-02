Listen Live Sports

The Latest: This month's road cycling worlds moved to Italy

September 2, 2020
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

This month’s road cycling world championships have been moved to Imola, Italy, after Swiss host Aigle-Martigny backed out because of a government ruling limiting mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised event from Sept. 24-27 will feature only elite men’s and women’s categories. Junior and under-23 races have been cut from the program.

Some European basketball club competitions have been rescheduled because of various coronavirus restrictions on the continent.

The regular season of the Europe Cup is now scheduled to begin in January. FIBA had hoped to start the second-tier competition by October.

FIBA also says the EuroCup women’s qualifying rounds have been pushed back to December. The regular season is scheduled to begin in January.

FIBA still hopes to start its women’s EuroLeague on time with the regular season scheduled to begin in mid-October.

The FIBA Europe board will next meet in October and will discuss holding its competitions in single-venue “bubbles.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

