The Latest: Sweden to increase attendance at sporting events

September 29, 2020 6:29 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Swedish government has decided to increase the number of spectators allowed to attend sporting events from 50 to 500 as of Oct. 15.

Swedish Sports Confederation chairman Bjorn Eriksson says the decision is “a step in the right direction.”

The exemption applies as long as there is no increased spread of infection in the country.

Sweden has opted for a much debated COVID-19 approach of keeping large parts of the society open. People in the Scandinavian country kept enjoying many freedoms while most of Europe locked down their populations early in the pandemic by closing schools, restaurants, fitness centers and even borders.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

