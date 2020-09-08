Listen Live Sports

The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store

September 8, 2020 12:46 pm
 
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. True Skate, True Axis

9. SkyView, Terminal Eleven LLC

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

3. OfferUp – Buy. Sell. Letgo., OfferUp Inc.

4. Color Roll 3D, Good Job Games

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Lockdown 3D, Good Job Games

7. Gmail – Email, by Google

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. Facebook, Facebook. Inc.

10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Minecraft, Mojang

5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

7. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’20, Roto Sports, Inc.

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

3. Google Chrome, Google LLC

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Disney+, Disney

6. Emoji Puzzle!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

7. Draw Defence, Jp Games Group ApS

8. Google Classroom, Google LLC

9. Color Roll 3D, Good Job Games

10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

