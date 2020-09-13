Listen Live Sports

The Top Twenty Five

September 13, 2020 7:39 pm
 
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (60) 1-0 1524 1
2. Alabama 0-0 1456 3
3. Oklahoma 1-0 1361 4
4. Georgia 0-0 1324 5
5. Florida 0-0 1237 8
6. LSU (1) 0-0 1236 6
7. Notre Dame 1-0 1155 10
8. Auburn 0-0 1055 11
9. Texas 1-0 1033 14
10. Texas A&M 0-0 983 13
11. Oklahoma St. 0-0 927 15
12. North Carolina 1-0 892 18
13. Cincinnati 0-0 647 20
14. UCF 0-0 632 21
15. Tennessee 0-0 528 24
16. Memphis 1-0 496
17. Miami 1-0 463
18. Louisville 1-0 387
19. Louisiana-Lafayette 1-0 377
20. Virginia Tech 0-0 368
21. BYU 1-0 358
22. Army 2-0 244
23. Kentucky 0-0 238
23. Appalachian St. 1-0 238
25. Pittsburgh 1-0 158

Others receiving votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas St. 34, SMU 32, Mississippi St. 14, Iowa St. 14, South Florida 6, Mississippi 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida St. 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1.

