The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Clemson (55) 2-0 1542 1 2. Alabama (3) 1-0 1473 2 3. Florida 1-0 1324 5 4. Georgia 1-0 1310 4 5. Notre Dame 2-0 1231 7 6. Ohio St. (4) 0-0 1169 – 7. Auburn 1-0 1133 8 8. Miami 3-0 1045 12 9. Texas 2-0 862 8 10. Penn St. 0-0 840 – 11. UCF 2-0 743 13 12. North Carolina 1-0 734 11 13. Texas A&M 1-0 705 10 14. Oregon 0-0 651 – 15. Cincinnati 2-0 646 14 16. Mississippi St. 1-0 590 – 17. Oklahoma St. 2-0 555 15 18. Oklahoma 1-1 535 3 19. Wisconsin 0-0 510 – 20. LSU 0-1 401 6 21. Tennessee 1-0 377 16 22. BYU 2-0 295 18 23. Michigan 0-0 277 – 24. Pittsburgh 3-0 248 21 25. Memphis 1-0 196 17

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, Southern Cal 104, Kansas St. 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas St. 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3.

