The Top Twenty Five

September 27, 2020 1:57 pm
 
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (55) 2-0 1542 1
2. Alabama (3) 1-0 1473 2
3. Florida 1-0 1324 5
4. Georgia 1-0 1310 4
5. Notre Dame 2-0 1231 7
6. Ohio St. (4) 0-0 1169
7. Auburn 1-0 1133 8
8. Miami 3-0 1045 12
9. Texas 2-0 862 8
10. Penn St. 0-0 840
11. UCF 2-0 743 13
12. North Carolina 1-0 734 11
13. Texas A&M 1-0 705 10
14. Oregon 0-0 651
15. Cincinnati 2-0 646 14
16. Mississippi St. 1-0 590
17. Oklahoma St. 2-0 555 15
18. Oklahoma 1-1 535 3
19. Wisconsin 0-0 510
20. LSU 0-1 401 6
21. Tennessee 1-0 377 16
22. BYU 2-0 295 18
23. Michigan 0-0 277
24. Pittsburgh 3-0 248 21
25. Memphis 1-0 196 17

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, Southern Cal 104, Kansas St. 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas St. 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3.

