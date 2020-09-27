The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clemson (55)
|2-0
|1542
|1
|2. Alabama (3)
|1-0
|1473
|2
|3. Florida
|1-0
|1324
|5
|4. Georgia
|1-0
|1310
|4
|5. Notre Dame
|2-0
|1231
|7
|6. Ohio St. (4)
|0-0
|1169
|–
|7. Auburn
|1-0
|1133
|8
|8. Miami
|3-0
|1045
|12
|9. Texas
|2-0
|862
|8
|10. Penn St.
|0-0
|840
|–
|11. UCF
|2-0
|743
|13
|12. North Carolina
|1-0
|734
|11
|13. Texas A&M
|1-0
|705
|10
|14. Oregon
|0-0
|651
|–
|15. Cincinnati
|2-0
|646
|14
|16. Mississippi St.
|1-0
|590
|–
|17. Oklahoma St.
|2-0
|555
|15
|18. Oklahoma
|1-1
|535
|3
|19. Wisconsin
|0-0
|510
|–
|20. LSU
|0-1
|401
|6
|21. Tennessee
|1-0
|377
|16
|22. BYU
|2-0
|295
|18
|23. Michigan
|0-0
|277
|–
|24. Pittsburgh
|3-0
|248
|21
|25. Memphis
|1-0
|196
|17
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, Southern Cal 104, Kansas St. 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas St. 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3.
