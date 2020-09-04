Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium training camp

September 4, 2020 9:47 am
 
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has left the national team’s training camp to return to Real Madrid ahead of a couple of international matches.

The Belgian soccer federation made the announcement Friday without providing further details.

Earlier this week, the federation denied media reports that Courtois tested positive for COVID-19.

Belgium travels to Denmark this week for its first Nations League match. In the absence of Courtois, Simon Mignolet is likely to be handed a start. Belgium then hosts Iceland on Tuesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program