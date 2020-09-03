Listen Live Sports

Three Aces score 20-plus in 93-78 win over Sun

September 3, 2020 10:07 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 24 points, and Jackie Young and Dearica Hamby each had 20 points to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the shorthanded Connecticut Sun 93-78 on Thursday night.

The Aces (13-4) are tied with Los Angeles for second place in the standings, one game behind Seattle, with five games to play.

Kayla McBride added 14 points and Angel McCoughtry scored 11 for Las Vegas. Young had 15 points and five assists off the bench in the first half to help Las Vegas build a 43-36 lead.

DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut (8-10) with 22 points. She scored 15 of Connecticut’s 36 first-half points.

Connecticut was without two starters, both averaging double-figure scoring. Alyssa Thomas, 15.1 points and 8.8 rebounds, did not play due to an injured hand and Jasmine Thomas, 11.5 ppg, because of plantar fasciitis. The last time Alyssa Thomas missed a game was July 7, 2018, and it was May 20, 2017 when they both missed a contest together.

The Associated Press

