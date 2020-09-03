Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITESOX — Recalled LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Reynaldo Lopez to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Logan Shore, Jason Foley, Alex Lange and CF Parker to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned INF Jordy Mercer to the alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed OF Phil Ervin off waivers.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Edgar Garcia to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL, Lee Autry, LB, Keandre Jones, OL, Corey Levin, RB, Napoleon Maxwell, WR, Ahmad Wagner, WR, Alex Wesley.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived S J.T. Hassell, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., WR J’Mon Moore, DT Ricky Walker, OT O’Shea Dugas, LB Brady Sheldon and DE Bryce Sterk.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Artavis Scott.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Activated WR Richie James fron Active/Non Football IL.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DT Kyle Love.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with K Stephen Gostkowski. Waived K Greg Joseph.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Waived OL Nolan Ulizio, RBs James Williams and Joshua Caldwell, DB Raekwon Williams, WRs Montay Crockett and Doran Grant and DB Jhovonte Dean.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Alexander Alexeyev to Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) to begin the 2020-21 season.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCHESTER RAILERS — Signed F Jake Coleman for 2020-21 season.

SOCCER

U.S.SOCCER — Names Ellie Maybury to head of performance for U.S. women’s national team.

COLLEGE

LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY — Added volunteer assistant Will Hawks to baseball staff. Added Laura Dukes to softball staff.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.