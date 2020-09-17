Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

September 17, 2020 2:59 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from alternate training site to roster. Recalled RHP Branden Kline from alternate training site. Designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned non-roster 2B Nick Yorke to alternate training site. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer on 45-day IL and removed from player pool.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from alternate training site. Optioned INF Danny Mendick to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from alternate training site.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Eric Lauer to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Curtis Riley from Pittsburgh. Placed S Jalen Thompson on IR.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Assigned DT Freedom Akinmoladun and S Trayvon Henderson to active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to active roster from practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S George Iloka to practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Lance Lenoir from practice squad. Signed DT Demarcus Christmas.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Assigned DB Picasso Nelson, WR Cody Hollister and DB Maurice Smith to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON — Signed TE Temarrick Hemingway and WR Jeff Badet to practice squad. Waived WR Shelton Gibson and TE Hale Hentges.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Bill Armstrong to general manager.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Brian Pinho to a two-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed D Brad Smith.

COLLEGE

VANDERBILT — Named Marques Webb as assistant women’s basketball coach.

