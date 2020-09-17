Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Branden Kline from alternate training site. Designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment. Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Branden Kline to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned non-roster 2B Nick Yorke to alternate training site. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer on 45-day IL and removed from player pool.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from alternate training site. Optioned INF Danny Mendick to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Matt Brash from San Diego to complete Taylor Williams trade. Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to alternate training site.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Wilmer Font from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP T.J. Zeuch from alternate training site. Placed RHP Jacob Waguespack on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Hector Perezto alternate training site. Added OF Josh Palacios to the taxi squad.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LHP Max Fried from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Jesus Tinoco fron alternate training site. Optioned OF Sam Hilliard to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Eric Lauer to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Cole Tucker on 7-day concussion IL. Recalled INF/OF Jose Osuna from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated INF/OF Brock Holt from the paternity list. Placed OF Adam Eaton on the 10-day IL.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Cameron Audferheide, RHP Trevor Charpie and 3B Brylie Ware.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Joe Campagna and RHP Max Tannenbaum. Declined the 2021 options on OF Rashad Brown, INF Ray Hernandez, INF Chase Slone, and C Chase Smartt.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Curtis Riley from Pittsburgh. Placed S Jalen Thompson on IR.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Cam Lewis and added to active roster. Signed DT Brandin Bryant and LB Deon Lacey to practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Assigned DT Freedom Akinmoladun and S Trayvon Henderson to active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to active roster from practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed DB Dallin Leavitt to practice squad. Released DB Jordan Brown from practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S George Iloka to practice squad. Placed G Pat Elflein on IR.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Lance Lenoir from practice squad. Signed DT Demarcus Christmas.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Assigned DB Picasso Nelson, WR Cody Hollister and DB Maurice Smith to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON — Signed TE Temarrick Hemingway and WR Jeff Badet to practice squad. Waived WR Shelton Gibson and TE Hale Hentges.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Bill Armstrong to general manager.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Janne Kuokkanen to Oulun Karpat (Liiga).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Named Manny Malhotra as assistant coach.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Brian Pinho to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Named Adam Mair and Mike Webber to serve as assistant coaches.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired G Adrian Zendejas from Nashville SC for a 2021 fourth round draft pick and an undisclosed amount.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed D Brad Smith.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE — Named Letty Hernandez to assistant athletic director for academics.

VANDERBILT — Named Marques Webb as assistant women’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.