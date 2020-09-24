Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 3:14 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHPs Aaron Bummer and Carlos Rodon from 45-day IL. Designated RHP Steve Cishek and LHP Ross Detwiler for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced OF Alex Gordon will retire Sept. 27th.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Walker Buehler from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mitch White.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed G Willie Beavers to the practice squad.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S P.J. Locke to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Todd Davis to a one-year contract. Placed LB Troy Dye on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Trevor Williams to the active roster. Signed WR Marcus Green to practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Cody White to practice squad.

        Read more Sports News news.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir to practice squad.

COLLEGE

BREVARD — Named Breanne Shearin to women’s softball head coach.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
10|1 12th Annual SECAF Awards Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

MQ-9 Reaper takes flight with 8 Hellfire missiles