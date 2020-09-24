Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHPs Aaron Bummer and Carlos Rodon from 45-day IL. Designated RHP Steve Cishek and LHP Ross Detwiler for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced OF Alex Gordon will retire Sept. 27th.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Walker Buehler from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mitch White.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed G Willie Beavers to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S P.J. Locke to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Todd Davis to a one-year contract. Placed LB Troy Dye on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Trevor Williams to the active roster. Signed WR Marcus Green to practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Cody White to practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir to practice squad.
COLLEGE
BREVARD — Named Breanne Shearin to women’s softball head coach.
