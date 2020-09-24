Trending:
Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 5:07 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHPs Aaron Bummer and Carlos Rodon from 45-day IL. Designated RHP Steve Cishek and LHP Ross Detwiler for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced OF Alex Gordon will retire Sept. 27th.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Walker Buehler from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mitch White to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed Michael Conforto on 10-day IL. Activated INF Luis Guillorme.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed G Willie Beavers to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DT John Jenkins on injured reserve. Signed DT Daniel McCullers.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S P.J. Locke to the active roster. Signed QB Blake Bortles. Added DL Deyon Sizer to practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed OL Joseph Noteboom on injured reserve. Activated LB Natrez Patrick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated CB Tae Hayes.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Todd Davis to a one-year contract. Placed LB Troy Dye on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Trevor Williams to the active roster. Signed WR Marcus Green to practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Cody White to practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir to practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DB Greg Mabil on COVID-19 list.

COLLEGE

BREVARD — Named Breanne Shearin to women’s softball head coach.

