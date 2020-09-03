Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Transactions, Writethru

September 3, 2020 7:22 pm
 
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Philadelphia and optioned to alternate training site. Placed RHP Colten Brewer on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 1. Recalled RHP Marcus Walden from alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Reynaldo Lopez to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Logan Shore, Jason Foley, Alex Lange and CF Parker to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled OF Edward Olivares from alternate training site. Designated LHP Randy Rosario for assignment.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF David Fletcher on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 31. Recalled OF Taylor Ward from alternate training site.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned INF Jordy Mercer outright to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed OF Phil Ervin off waivers from Cincinnati. Activated RHP Walker Lockett.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Edgar Garcia to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Released 1B Matt Adams.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS – Assigned RHP Brett Eibner and C Brian Navarreto to alternate training site.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated LF Wil Myers from 10-day IL. Optioned LF Greg Allen to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released TE Khari Lee with an injury settlement.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Antonio Williams.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Lee Autry, LB Keandre Jones, OL Corey Levin, RB Napoleon Maxwell, WRs Ahmad Wagner and Alex Wesley.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived LB Brady Sheldon, DE Bryce Sterk and OT O’Shea Dugas.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived S J.T. Hassell, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., WR J’Mon Moore, DT Ricky Walker. Acquired S Ronnie Harrison from Jacksonville for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

DENVER BRONCOS — Traded CB Isaac Yiadom to New York Giants for a 2021 seventh-round pick.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated OLB Greg Roberts from PUP list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Artavis Scott. Signed C Ryan Kelly to contract extension.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Traded S Ronnie Harrison to Cleveland Browns for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived LB Nick Usher from injured reserve with a settlement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL Michael Barnett, CB Michael Jackson and WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Acquired DB Isaac Yiadom from Denver for a 2021 seventh-round pick.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Pete Guerriero.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DBs Grayland Arnold and Elijah Riley, WRs Manasseh Bailey, Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham and Marcus Green, RBs Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Killins and Michael Warren, G Julian Good-Jones, TE Tyrone Swoopes and C Luke Juriga. Placed LT Andre Dillard on injured reserve. Waived WR Robert Davis from injured reserve with a settlement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Richie James from Active/Non Football IL. Placed WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Josh Gordon and DE Damontre Moore. Waived WR Seth Dawkins and DE Pita Taumoepenu.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DT Kyle Love. Signed RB Leonard Fournette.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Stephen Gostkowski. Waived K Greg Joseph.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Waived OL Nolan Ulizio, RBs James Williams and Joshua Caldwell, DB Raekwon Williams, WRs Montay Crockett and Doran Grant and DB Jhovonte Dean.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Alexander Alexeyev to Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) to begin the 2020-21 season.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCHESTER RAILERS — Signed F Jake Coleman for 2020-21 season.

SOCCER

U.S.SOCCER — Named Ellie Maybury to head of performance for U.S. women’s national team.

COLLEGE

LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY — Added volunteer assistant Will Hawks to baseball staff. Added Laura Dukes to softball staff.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named Ricky Hernandez assistant coach for men’s tennis.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program