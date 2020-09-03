Thursday’s Transactions, Writethru

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Philadelphia and optioned to alternate training site. Placed RHP Colten Brewer on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 1. Recalled RHP Marcus Walden from alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Reynaldo Lopez to alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Logan Shore, Jason Foley, Alex Lange and CF Parker to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled OF Edward Olivares from alternate training site. Designated LHP Randy Rosario for assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF David Fletcher on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 31. Recalled OF Taylor Ward from alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned INF Jordy Mercer outright to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed OF Phil Ervin off waivers from Cincinnati. Activated RHP Walker Lockett.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Edgar Garcia to alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Released 1B Matt Adams.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS – Assigned RHP Brett Eibner and C Brian Navarreto to alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated LF Wil Myers from 10-day IL. Optioned LF Greg Allen to alternate training site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released TE Khari Lee with an injury settlement.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Antonio Williams.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Lee Autry, LB Keandre Jones, OL Corey Levin, RB Napoleon Maxwell, WRs Ahmad Wagner and Alex Wesley.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived LB Brady Sheldon, DE Bryce Sterk and OT O’Shea Dugas.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived S J.T. Hassell, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., WR J’Mon Moore, DT Ricky Walker. Acquired S Ronnie Harrison from Jacksonville for a 2021 fifth-round pick.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
DENVER BRONCOS — Traded CB Isaac Yiadom to New York Giants for a 2021 seventh-round pick.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated OLB Greg Roberts from PUP list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Artavis Scott. Signed C Ryan Kelly to contract extension.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Traded S Ronnie Harrison to Cleveland Browns for a 2021 fifth-round pick.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived LB Nick Usher from injured reserve with a settlement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL Michael Barnett, CB Michael Jackson and WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Acquired DB Isaac Yiadom from Denver for a 2021 seventh-round pick.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Pete Guerriero.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DBs Grayland Arnold and Elijah Riley, WRs Manasseh Bailey, Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham and Marcus Green, RBs Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Killins and Michael Warren, G Julian Good-Jones, TE Tyrone Swoopes and C Luke Juriga. Placed LT Andre Dillard on injured reserve. Waived WR Robert Davis from injured reserve with a settlement.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Richie James from Active/Non Football IL. Placed WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Josh Gordon and DE Damontre Moore. Waived WR Seth Dawkins and DE Pita Taumoepenu.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DT Kyle Love. Signed RB Leonard Fournette.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Stephen Gostkowski. Waived K Greg Joseph.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Waived OL Nolan Ulizio, RBs James Williams and Joshua Caldwell, DB Raekwon Williams, WRs Montay Crockett and Doran Grant and DB Jhovonte Dean.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Alexander Alexeyev to Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) to begin the 2020-21 season.
WORCHESTER RAILERS — Signed F Jake Coleman for 2020-21 season.
U.S.SOCCER — Named Ellie Maybury to head of performance for U.S. women’s national team.
LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY — Added volunteer assistant Will Hawks to baseball staff. Added Laura Dukes to softball staff.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named Ricky Hernandez assistant coach for men’s tennis.
