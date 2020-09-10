Thursday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Jose Peraza to alternate training site. Placed RHP Austin Brice on 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Dylan Covey and Robert Stock from alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Dallas Keuchel on 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Reynaldo Lopez from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Jordan Zimmermann from 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site. Optioned RHP John Schreiber to alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Nick Ramirez. Placed RHP Ivan Nova and CF JaCoby Jones from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Funkhouser to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Ryan Buchter to a minor league contract and assigned him to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of C Sam Huff. Optioned RF Scott Heineman to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated INF Jake Lamb for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Tommy Milone on 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Charlie Culberson to training site. Recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Collin Rea to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto, LHP Alex Vesia to alternated training site. Recalled LHP Danile Castano from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brett Eibner from alternate training site. Placed 3B Jon Berti on 10-day IL. Transferred C Francisco Cervelli from 10-day IL to 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Johan Oviedo on 10-day IL. Recalled LF Austin Dean from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Waived INF Pablo Sandoval. Selected the contract of IF Justin Smoak and assigned to the alternate training site. Recalled LHP Drew Smyly for 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Yadiel Hernandez. Placed 1B/DH Howie Kendrick on 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Daylon Mack and RB Dexter Williams to practice squad. Released RB Damarea Crockett and OL Alex Light.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Devine Ozigbo on IR. Signed RB Dare Ogunbowale to roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Alec Ogletree and WR Jaleel Scott to practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Kinjon Barner to practice squad.

WASHINGTON — Signed K Brett Maher to practice squad.

HOCKEY ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Nicolas Luka to a contract for 2020-2021 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Kelvin Jones as its Crew SC Academy Director.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Exchanged F Michelle Vasconcelos to Utah Royals for allocation money.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY— Named Robert T. Williams as new assistant coach for cross country and track and field.

YORK COLLEGE (NY) — Named Ebonie Jackson to athletic diversity and inclusion designee.

