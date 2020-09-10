Thursday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Jose Peraza to alternate training site. Placed RHPs Austin Brice (retroactive to Sept. 9) and Zack Godley (retroactive to Sept. 7) on 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Dylan Covey, Robert Stock and LHP Matt Hall from alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Dallas Keuchel on 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 7. Recalled RHP Reynaldo Lopez from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site. Optioned RHP John Schreiber to alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Ivan Nova and CF JaCoby Jones from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Funkhouser to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Ryan Buchter to a minor league contract and assigned him to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Sherriff from alternate training site. Placed LHP Cody Reed on the 10-day IL. Acquired INF Pedro Martinez from the Chicago Cubs as the player to be named later in an Aug. 30 trade.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of C Sam Huff from alternate training site. Optioned RF Scott Heineman to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated INF Jake Lamb for assignment. Selected the contract of 1B Pavin Smith from alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Tommy Milone on 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Charlie Culberson to training site. Recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Collin Rea to alternate training site. Signed RHP Joe Wieland to a minor league contract and sent him to alternate training site. Released OF Ryan LaMarre.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Nate Jones from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Joe Kelly from the IL. Placed RHP Walker Buehler on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 9.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto and LHP Alex Vesia to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Daniel Castano and 2B Isan Diaz from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brett Eibner from alternate training site. Placed 3B Jon Berti on 10-day IL. Transferred C Francisco Cervelli from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Johan Oviedo on 10-day IL. Recalled LF Austin Dean from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to alternate training site. Activated RHP Emilio Pagan from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released 3B Pablo Sandoval. Selected the contract of 1B Justin Smoak from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Drew Smyly from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site. Placed 1B/DH Howie Kendrick on 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Daylon Mack and RB Dexter Williams to practice squad. Released RB Damarea Crockett and OL Alex Light. Waived/injured DT Treyvon Hester. Waived CB Will Sunderland.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted RB Scottie Phillips from the practice squad to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Devine Ozigbo on injured reserve. Signed RB Dare Ogunbowale. Waived WR Michael Walker.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed T Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived/injured CB Monte Hartage.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Alec Ogletree and WR Jaleel Scott to practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Kinjon Barner to practice squad.

WASHINGTON — Signed K Brett Maher to practice squad.

HOCKEY NHL

NHL — Suspended Tampa Bay F Alex Killorn for one game for boarding N.Y. Islanders F Brock Nelson during game two of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Jacob De La Rose to a one-year, one-way contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Nicolas Luka to a contract for 2020-2021 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Kelvin Jones as its Crew SC Academy Director.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Exchanged F Michelle Vasconcelos to Utah Royals for allocation money.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY— Named Robert T. Williams as new assistant coach for cross country and track and field.

YORK COLLEGE (NY) — Named Ebonie Jackson to athletic diversity and inclusion designee.

