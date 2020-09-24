On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Thursday’s Transactions, Writethru

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 10:27 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP David Hess from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Dean Kremer to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHPs Aaron Bummer and Carlos Rodon from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Steve Cishek and LHP Ross Detwiler for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced OF Alex Gordon will retire Sept. 27. Optioned RHP Scott Blewett to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Richard Lovelady from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP J.B. Wendelken on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Andrew Romine from alternate training site. Designated RHP Nick Goody for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Nate Pearson from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Wilmer Font for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Walker Buehler from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mitch White to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Eric Lauer from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed Michael Conforto on 10-day IL. Recalled INF Luis Guillorme from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from alternate training site. Placed RHP Carlos Martinez on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed G Willie Beavers to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DT John Jenkins on injured reserve. Signed DT Daniel McCullers off practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S P.J. Locke to the active roster. Signed QB Blake Bortles. Added DL Deyon Sizer to practice squad. Placed S Mark Barron, DE Dre’Mont Jones, WR Courtland Sutton and DE DeMarcus Walker on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed OL Joseph Noteboom on injured reserve. Activated LB Natrez Patrick from practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated CB Tae Hayes from practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Todd Davis to a one-year contract. Placed LB Troy Dye on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Trevor Williams to the active roster. Signed WR Marcus Green to practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Cody White to practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir to practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DB Greg Mabil on reserve/COVID-19 list.

COLLEGE

BREVARD — Named Breanne Shearin to women’s softball head coach.

