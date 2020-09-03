Thursday’s Transactions, Writethru

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Philadelphia Phillies and optioned him to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Reynaldo Lopez to alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Logan Shore, Jason Foley, Alex Lange and CF Parker to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled OF Edward Olivares from alternate training site. Designated LHP Randy Rosario for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned INF Jordy Mercer to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed OF Phil Ervin off waivers from Cincinnati Reds. Activated RHP Walker Lockett.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Edgar Garcia to alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Released 1B Matt Adams.
MIAMI MARLINS – Assigned RHP Brett Eibner and C Brian Navarreto to alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Lee Autry, LB Keandre Jones, OL Corey Levin, RB Napoleon Maxwell, WR Ahmad Wagner, WR, Alex Wesley.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived S J.T. Hassell, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., WR J’Mon Moore, DT Ricky Walker, OT O’Shea Dugas, LB Brady Sheldon and DE Bryce Sterk.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Artavis Scott.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Traded S Ronnie Harrison to Cleveland Browns for 2021 fifth-round pick.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Activated WR Richie James fron Active/Non Football IL. Placed WR Tavon Austin on IRL.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DT Kyle Love.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with K Stephen Gostkowski. Waived K Greg Joseph.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Waived OL Nolan Ulizio, RBs James Williams and Joshua Caldwell, DB Raekwon Williams, WRs Montay Crockett and Doran Grant and DB Jhovonte Dean.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Alexander Alexeyev to Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) to begin the 2020-21 season.
WORCHESTER RAILERS — Signed F Jake Coleman for 2020-21 season.
U.S.SOCCER — Named Ellie Maybury to head of performance for U.S. women’s national team.
LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY — Added volunteer assistant Will Hawks to baseball staff. Added Laura Dukes to softball staff.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named Ricky Hernandez assistant coach for men’s tennis.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.