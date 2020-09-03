Thursday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Philadelphia Phillies and optioned him to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Reynaldo Lopez to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Logan Shore, Jason Foley, Alex Lange and CF Parker to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled OF Edward Olivares from alternate training site. Designated LHP Randy Rosario for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned INF Jordy Mercer to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed OF Phil Ervin off waivers from Cincinnati Reds. Activated RHP Walker Lockett.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Edgar Garcia to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Released 1B Matt Adams.

MIAMI MARLINS – Assigned RHP Brett Eibner and C Brian Navarreto to alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Lee Autry, LB Keandre Jones, OL Corey Levin, RB Napoleon Maxwell, WR Ahmad Wagner, WR, Alex Wesley.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived S J.T. Hassell, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., WR J’Mon Moore, DT Ricky Walker, OT O’Shea Dugas, LB Brady Sheldon and DE Bryce Sterk.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Artavis Scott.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Traded S Ronnie Harrison to Cleveland Browns for 2021 fifth-round pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Activated WR Richie James fron Active/Non Football IL. Placed WR Tavon Austin on IRL.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DT Kyle Love.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with K Stephen Gostkowski. Waived K Greg Joseph.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Waived OL Nolan Ulizio, RBs James Williams and Joshua Caldwell, DB Raekwon Williams, WRs Montay Crockett and Doran Grant and DB Jhovonte Dean.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Alexander Alexeyev to Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) to begin the 2020-21 season.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCHESTER RAILERS — Signed F Jake Coleman for 2020-21 season.

SOCCER

U.S.SOCCER — Named Ellie Maybury to head of performance for U.S. women’s national team.

COLLEGE

LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY — Added volunteer assistant Will Hawks to baseball staff. Added Laura Dukes to softball staff.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named Ricky Hernandez assistant coach for men’s tennis.

