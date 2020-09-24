Tigers look to stop 3-game slide against Royals

Detroit Tigers (22-32, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (23-33, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Detroit: Michael Fulmer (0-2, 8.17 ERA) Kansas City: Kris Bubic (1-6, 3.97 ERA)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Royals are 14-22 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City’s lineup has 63 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with 10 homers.

The Tigers are 11-25 against teams from the AL Central. The Detroit offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .301.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Franco leads the Royals with 34 RBIs and is batting .280.

Candelario leads the Tigers with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .508.

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (arm), Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right lat), Foster Griffin: (forearm).

Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee).

