Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Timbers’ Sebastian Blanco out for season with torn ACL

September 8, 2020 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Blanco will have surgery next week, the team said. He injured his knee early in Portland’s 2-1 victory at Seattle on Sunday.

Blanco was named MVP of the recent MLS is Back tournament in Florida. He had three goals and five assists as the Timbers won the tournament.

He had two goals and five assists in nine regular-season matches for Portland this season. He has 33 goals and 39 assists in 121 career appearances with Portland across all competitions.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts discuss megatrends in the computing landscape in this free webinar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C130 lands on newly renovated Angaur Airfield in Palau