AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. T.Anderson ChW 26 110 38 27 .345 Lewis Sea 36 131 43 29 .328 Cruz Min 36 125 41 26 .328 F.Reyes Cle 35 130 42 22 .323 Alberto Bal 33 140 45 24 .321 Adames TB 35 114 36 22 .316 J.Abreu ChW 36 147 46 25 .313 D.Fletcher LAA 35 144 45 24 .313 Schoop Det 32 122 38 20 .311 Verdugo Bos 33 121 37 23 .306

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 32; J.Abreu, Chicago, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Voit, New York, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 4-1; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

