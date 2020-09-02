NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. T.Turner Was 34 137 49 28 .358 Soto Was 26 96 33 21 .344 Blackmon Col 36 140 48 22 .343 Goldschmidt StL 28 89 30 20 .337 Conforto NYM 37 133 44 23 .331 Solano SF 33 121 40 17 .331 F.Freeman Atl 36 126 40 29 .317 Winker Cin 36 105 33 19 .314 Tatis Jr. SD 38 150 46 39 .307 Do.Smith NYM 30 96 30 14 .313

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Ozuna, Atlanta, 12; Soto, Washington, 11; Betts, Los Angeles, 11; Machado, San Diego, 11; Winker, Cincinnati, 10; Schwarber, Chicago, 10; Happ, Chicago, 10; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 10; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 10.

Runs Batted In

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 33; Ozuna, Atlanta, 31; Machado, San Diego, 30; Blackmon, Colorado, 29; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 27; Do.Smith, New York, 26; Hosmer, San Diego, 26; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 26; Betts, Los Angeles, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Pitching

Fried, Atlanta, 6-0; Darvish, Chicago, 6-1; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 5-2; Davies, San Diego, 5-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-1; D.Peterson, New York, 4-1; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 4-2; Hendricks, Chicago, 4-4; 2 tied at 3-0.

