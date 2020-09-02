NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|34
|137
|49
|28
|.358
|Soto Was
|26
|96
|33
|21
|.344
|Blackmon Col
|36
|140
|48
|22
|.343
|Goldschmidt StL
|28
|89
|30
|20
|.337
|Conforto NYM
|37
|133
|44
|23
|.331
|Solano SF
|33
|121
|40
|17
|.331
|F.Freeman Atl
|36
|126
|40
|29
|.317
|Winker Cin
|36
|105
|33
|19
|.314
|Tatis Jr. SD
|38
|150
|46
|39
|.307
|Do.Smith NYM
|30
|96
|30
|14
|.313
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Ozuna, Atlanta, 12; Soto, Washington, 11; Betts, Los Angeles, 11; Machado, San Diego, 11; Winker, Cincinnati, 10; Schwarber, Chicago, 10; Happ, Chicago, 10; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 10; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 10.
Runs Batted In
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 33; Ozuna, Atlanta, 31; Machado, San Diego, 30; Blackmon, Colorado, 29; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 27; Do.Smith, New York, 26; Hosmer, San Diego, 26; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 26; Betts, Los Angeles, 26; 3 tied at 25.
Pitching
Fried, Atlanta, 6-0; Darvish, Chicago, 6-1; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 5-2; Davies, San Diego, 5-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-1; D.Peterson, New York, 4-1; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 4-2; Hendricks, Chicago, 4-4; 2 tied at 3-0.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.