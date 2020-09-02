AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. F.Reyes Cle 36 134 45 24 .336 T.Anderson ChW 27 114 38 28 .333 Lewis Sea 36 131 43 29 .328 Cruz Min 37 129 42 27 .326 Adames TB 36 118 38 22 .322 Alberto Bal 33 140 45 24 .321 Verdugo Bos 35 130 41 26 .315 J.Abreu ChW 37 150 47 25 .313 D.Fletcher LAA 35 144 45 24 .313 Severino Bal 29 100 31 10 .310

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Voit, New York, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 4-1; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

