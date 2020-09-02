AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|F.Reyes Cle
|36
|134
|45
|24
|.336
|T.Anderson ChW
|27
|114
|38
|28
|.333
|Lewis Sea
|36
|131
|43
|29
|.328
|Cruz Min
|37
|129
|42
|27
|.326
|Adames TB
|36
|118
|38
|22
|.322
|Alberto Bal
|33
|140
|45
|24
|.321
|Verdugo Bos
|35
|130
|41
|26
|.315
|J.Abreu ChW
|37
|150
|47
|25
|.313
|D.Fletcher LAA
|35
|144
|45
|24
|.313
|Severino Bal
|29
|100
|31
|10
|.310
Home Runs
Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 4 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Voit, New York, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 4-1; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.
