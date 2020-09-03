AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|26
|102
|39
|20
|.382
|T.Anderson ChW
|28
|118
|41
|30
|.347
|F.Reyes Cle
|36
|134
|45
|24
|.336
|Lewis Sea
|36
|131
|43
|29
|.328
|Cruz Min
|37
|129
|42
|27
|.326
|Adames TB
|36
|118
|38
|22
|.322
|Alberto Bal
|33
|140
|45
|24
|.321
|J.Abreu ChW
|38
|155
|49
|26
|.316
|D.Fletcher LAA
|35
|144
|45
|24
|.313
|T.Hernández Tor
|36
|135
|42
|24
|.311
Home Runs
Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; T.Hernández, Toronto, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 3 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Tucker, Houston, 30; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Voit, New York, 28; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Robert, Chicago, 27; 2 tied at 26.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.
