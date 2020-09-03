AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 26 102 39 20 .382 T.Anderson ChW 28 118 41 30 .347 F.Reyes Cle 36 134 45 24 .336 Lewis Sea 36 131 43 29 .328 Cruz Min 37 129 42 27 .326 Adames TB 36 118 38 22 .322 Alberto Bal 33 140 45 24 .321 J.Abreu ChW 38 155 49 26 .316 D.Fletcher LAA 35 144 45 24 .313 T.Hernández Tor 36 135 42 24 .311

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; T.Hernández, Toronto, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 3 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Tucker, Houston, 30; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Voit, New York, 28; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Robert, Chicago, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

