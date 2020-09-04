NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|37
|151
|55
|30
|.364
|Soto Was
|27
|99
|35
|21
|.354
|Blackmon Col
|37
|143
|49
|23
|.343
|Seager LAD
|33
|134
|44
|24
|.328
|Solano SF
|34
|125
|41
|17
|.328
|Conforto NYM
|39
|141
|46
|24
|.326
|Goldschmidt StL
|29
|92
|30
|20
|.326
|F.Freeman Atl
|38
|133
|43
|31
|.323
|B.Miller StL
|22
|69
|22
|13
|.319
|K.Marte Ari
|37
|149
|47
|16
|.315
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Betts, Los Angeles, 13; Ozuna, Atlanta, 12; Machado, San Diego, 12; Soto, Washington, 11; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 11; 6 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 37; Machado, San Diego, 33; Ozuna, Atlanta, 32; Hosmer, San Diego, 30; Betts, Los Angeles, 30; Blackmon, Colorado, 29; Do.Smith, New York, 27; Seager, Los Angeles, 27; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 27; 3 tied at 26.
Pitching
Darvish, Chicago, 7-1; Fried, Atlanta, 6-0; Davies, San Diego, 6-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-1; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 5-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 4-0; D.Peterson, New York, 4-1; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 4-2; Hendricks, Chicago, 4-4; 4 tied at 3-0.
