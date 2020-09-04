NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. T.Turner Was 37 151 55 30 .364 Soto Was 27 99 35 21 .354 Blackmon Col 37 143 49 23 .343 Seager LAD 33 134 44 24 .328 Solano SF 34 125 41 17 .328 Conforto NYM 39 141 46 24 .326 Goldschmidt StL 29 92 30 20 .326 F.Freeman Atl 38 133 43 31 .323 B.Miller StL 22 69 22 13 .319 K.Marte Ari 37 149 47 16 .315

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Betts, Los Angeles, 13; Ozuna, Atlanta, 12; Machado, San Diego, 12; Soto, Washington, 11; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 11; 6 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 37; Machado, San Diego, 33; Ozuna, Atlanta, 32; Hosmer, San Diego, 30; Betts, Los Angeles, 30; Blackmon, Colorado, 29; Do.Smith, New York, 27; Seager, Los Angeles, 27; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 27; 3 tied at 26.

Pitching

Darvish, Chicago, 7-1; Fried, Atlanta, 6-0; Davies, San Diego, 6-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-1; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 5-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 4-0; D.Peterson, New York, 4-1; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 4-2; Hendricks, Chicago, 4-4; 4 tied at 3-0.

