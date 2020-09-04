AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|28
|108
|41
|21
|.380
|T.Anderson ChW
|29
|122
|43
|32
|.352
|F.Reyes Cle
|37
|136
|45
|24
|.331
|Cruz Min
|39
|136
|45
|27
|.331
|Alberto Bal
|34
|143
|46
|25
|.322
|J.Abreu ChW
|39
|160
|51
|26
|.319
|Lewis Sea
|37
|135
|43
|29
|.319
|Severino Bal
|31
|104
|33
|12
|.317
|D.Fletcher LAA
|35
|144
|45
|24
|.313
|Adames TB
|37
|122
|38
|22
|.311
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; T.Hernández, Toronto, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 4 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Tucker, Houston, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 29; Voit, New York, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Robert, Chicago, 27; 3 tied at 26.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.