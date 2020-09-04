AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 28 108 41 21 .380 T.Anderson ChW 29 122 43 32 .352 F.Reyes Cle 37 136 45 24 .331 Cruz Min 39 136 45 27 .331 Alberto Bal 34 143 46 25 .322 J.Abreu ChW 39 160 51 26 .319 Lewis Sea 37 135 43 29 .319 Severino Bal 31 104 33 12 .317 D.Fletcher LAA 35 144 45 24 .313 Adames TB 37 122 38 22 .311

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; T.Hernández, Toronto, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Tucker, Houston, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 29; Voit, New York, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Robert, Chicago, 27; 3 tied at 26.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

