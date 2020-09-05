AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Anderson ChW
|30
|125
|45
|34
|.360
|F.Reyes Cle
|37
|136
|45
|24
|.331
|Cruz Min
|40
|140
|46
|28
|.329
|Alberto Bal
|35
|147
|47
|26
|.320
|Lewis Sea
|37
|135
|43
|29
|.319
|J.Abreu ChW
|40
|164
|52
|27
|.317
|D.Fletcher LAA
|35
|144
|45
|24
|.313
|V.Reyes Det
|36
|125
|39
|23
|.312
|Adames TB
|37
|122
|38
|22
|.311
|Verdugo Bos
|38
|142
|44
|26
|.310
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; T.Hernández, Toronto, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 4 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Tucker, Houston, 35; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 29; Voit, New York, 28; Piscotty, Oakland, 27; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Robert, Chicago, 27.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.
