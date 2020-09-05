Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

September 5, 2020 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Anderson ChW 30 125 45 34 .360
F.Reyes Cle 37 136 45 24 .331
Cruz Min 40 140 46 28 .329
Alberto Bal 35 147 47 26 .320
Lewis Sea 37 135 43 29 .319
J.Abreu ChW 40 164 52 27 .317
D.Fletcher LAA 35 144 45 24 .313
V.Reyes Det 36 125 39 23 .312
Adames TB 37 122 38 22 .311
Verdugo Bos 38 142 44 26 .310

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; T.Hernández, Toronto, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Tucker, Houston, 35; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 29; Voit, New York, 28; Piscotty, Oakland, 27; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Robert, Chicago, 27.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA nurses deploy to assist Gulf Coast medical facilities