AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. T.Anderson ChW 30 125 45 34 .360 F.Reyes Cle 37 136 45 24 .331 Cruz Min 40 140 46 28 .329 Alberto Bal 35 147 47 26 .320 Lewis Sea 37 135 43 29 .319 J.Abreu ChW 40 164 52 27 .317 D.Fletcher LAA 35 144 45 24 .313 V.Reyes Det 36 125 39 23 .312 Adames TB 37 122 38 22 .311 Verdugo Bos 38 142 44 26 .310

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; T.Hernández, Toronto, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Tucker, Houston, 35; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 29; Voit, New York, 28; Piscotty, Oakland, 27; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Robert, Chicago, 27.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.