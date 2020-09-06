Listen Live Sports

September 6, 2020 4:24 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Anderson ChW 31 131 46 34 .351
Cruz Min 40 140 46 28 .329
Alberto Bal 36 151 48 27 .318
V.Reyes Det 37 129 41 24 .318
J.Abreu ChW 41 168 53 28 .315
Severino Bal 33 111 35 14 .315
F.Reyes Cle 39 143 45 24 .315
Lewis Sea 39 143 45 30 .315
D.Fletcher LAA 35 144 45 24 .313
Verdugo Bos 40 148 46 27 .311

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 15; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 5 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Tucker, Houston, 35; Santander, Baltimore, 32; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 30; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Voit, New York, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; Seager, Seattle, 28; 4 tied at 27.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 7-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

