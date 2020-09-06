AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Anderson ChW
|31
|131
|46
|34
|.351
|Cruz Min
|40
|140
|46
|28
|.329
|Alberto Bal
|36
|151
|48
|27
|.318
|V.Reyes Det
|37
|129
|41
|24
|.318
|J.Abreu ChW
|41
|168
|53
|28
|.315
|Severino Bal
|33
|111
|35
|14
|.315
|F.Reyes Cle
|39
|143
|45
|24
|.315
|Lewis Sea
|39
|143
|45
|30
|.315
|D.Fletcher LAA
|35
|144
|45
|24
|.313
|Verdugo Bos
|40
|148
|46
|27
|.311
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 15; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 5 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Tucker, Houston, 35; Santander, Baltimore, 32; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 30; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Voit, New York, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; Seager, Seattle, 28; 4 tied at 27.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 7-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.
