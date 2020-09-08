AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 32 121 43 22 .355 T.Anderson ChW 32 136 48 35 .353 Cruz Min 42 146 50 30 .342 Severino Bal 34 114 37 16 .325 Candelario Det 37 135 43 23 .319 J.Abreu ChW 42 172 54 29 .314 F.Reyes Cle 41 150 47 25 .313 Lewis Sea 41 150 47 32 .313 D.Fletcher LAA 35 144 45 24 .313 Verdugo Bos 41 151 47 29 .311

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Voit, New York, 14; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Olson, Oakland, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; 5 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Tucker, Houston, 37; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Seager, Seattle, 31; Cruz, Minnesota, 31; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 30; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 30; Voit, New York, 29; Olson, Oakland, 29.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 7-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-3; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 5-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

