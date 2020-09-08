AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|32
|121
|43
|22
|.355
|T.Anderson ChW
|32
|136
|48
|35
|.353
|Cruz Min
|42
|146
|50
|30
|.342
|Severino Bal
|34
|114
|37
|16
|.325
|Candelario Det
|37
|135
|43
|23
|.319
|J.Abreu ChW
|42
|172
|54
|29
|.314
|F.Reyes Cle
|41
|150
|47
|25
|.313
|Lewis Sea
|41
|150
|47
|32
|.313
|D.Fletcher LAA
|35
|144
|45
|24
|.313
|Verdugo Bos
|41
|151
|47
|29
|.311
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Voit, New York, 14; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Olson, Oakland, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; 5 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Tucker, Houston, 37; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Seager, Seattle, 31; Cruz, Minnesota, 31; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 30; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 30; Voit, New York, 29; Olson, Oakland, 29.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 7-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-3; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 5-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.
