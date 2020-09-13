AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Anderson ChW
|36
|152
|55
|39
|.362
|LeMahieu NYY
|37
|140
|49
|29
|.350
|Cruz Min
|45
|157
|52
|33
|.331
|Candelario Det
|43
|154
|50
|27
|.325
|Kiner-Falefa Tex
|45
|162
|52
|23
|.321
|J.Abreu ChW
|46
|189
|60
|35
|.317
|Verdugo Bos
|44
|164
|51
|30
|.311
|T.Hernández Tor
|39
|146
|45
|27
|.308
|V.Reyes Det
|45
|156
|47
|26
|.301
|E.Jiménez ChW
|44
|173
|52
|24
|.301
Home Runs
Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Voit, New York, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Abreu, Chicago, 15; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; 5 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 48; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Olson, Oakland, 38; Voit, New York, 37; Tucker, Houston, 37; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 36; Seager, Seattle, 33; 4 tied at 32.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 7-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Bundy, Los Angeles, 5-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Fiers, Oakland, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2.
