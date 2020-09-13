AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. T.Anderson ChW 36 152 55 39 .362 LeMahieu NYY 37 140 49 29 .350 Cruz Min 45 157 52 33 .331 Candelario Det 43 154 50 27 .325 Kiner-Falefa Tex 45 162 52 23 .321 J.Abreu ChW 46 189 60 35 .317 Verdugo Bos 44 164 51 30 .311 T.Hernández Tor 39 146 45 27 .308 V.Reyes Det 45 156 47 26 .301 E.Jiménez ChW 44 173 52 24 .301

Home Runs

Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Voit, New York, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Abreu, Chicago, 15; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 48; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Olson, Oakland, 38; Voit, New York, 37; Tucker, Houston, 37; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 36; Seager, Seattle, 33; 4 tied at 32.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 7-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Bundy, Los Angeles, 5-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Fiers, Oakland, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2.

