Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

September 15, 2020 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Anderson ChW 38 162 61 41 .377
LeMahieu NYY 38 146 53 32 .363
Candelario Det 44 159 53 29 .333
J.Abreu ChW 48 198 65 36 .328
Cruz Min 47 164 53 33 .323
Kiner-Falefa Tex 46 166 53 23 .319
T.Hernández Tor 39 146 45 27 .308
D.Fletcher LAA 38 159 49 25 .308
Verdugo Bos 45 169 52 30 .308
E.Jiménez ChW 46 180 55 24 .306

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 18; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Abreu, Chicago, 15; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 48; Voit, New York, 42; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Olson, Oakland, 38; Tucker, Houston, 37; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 37; Seager, Seattle, 33; 4 tied at 32.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 7-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Bundy, Los Angeles, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Fiers, Oakland, 5-2.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Winston S. Churchill conducts interoperability operations with British Royal Navy