AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Anderson ChW
|38
|162
|61
|41
|.377
|LeMahieu NYY
|38
|146
|53
|32
|.363
|Candelario Det
|44
|159
|53
|29
|.333
|J.Abreu ChW
|48
|198
|65
|36
|.328
|Cruz Min
|47
|164
|53
|33
|.323
|Kiner-Falefa Tex
|46
|166
|53
|23
|.319
|T.Hernández Tor
|39
|146
|45
|27
|.308
|D.Fletcher LAA
|38
|159
|49
|25
|.308
|Verdugo Bos
|45
|169
|52
|30
|.308
|E.Jiménez ChW
|46
|180
|55
|24
|.306
Home Runs
Voit, New York, 18; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Abreu, Chicago, 15; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; 5 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 48; Voit, New York, 42; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Olson, Oakland, 38; Tucker, Houston, 37; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 37; Seager, Seattle, 33; 4 tied at 32.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 7-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Bundy, Los Angeles, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Fiers, Oakland, 5-2.
