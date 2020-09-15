AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. T.Anderson ChW 38 162 61 41 .377 LeMahieu NYY 38 146 53 32 .363 Candelario Det 44 159 53 29 .333 J.Abreu ChW 48 198 65 36 .328 Cruz Min 47 164 53 33 .323 Kiner-Falefa Tex 46 166 53 23 .319 T.Hernández Tor 39 146 45 27 .308 D.Fletcher LAA 38 159 49 25 .308 Verdugo Bos 45 169 52 30 .308 E.Jiménez ChW 46 180 55 24 .306

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 18; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Abreu, Chicago, 15; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 48; Voit, New York, 42; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Olson, Oakland, 38; Tucker, Houston, 37; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 37; Seager, Seattle, 33; 4 tied at 32.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 7-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Bundy, Los Angeles, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Fiers, Oakland, 5-2.

