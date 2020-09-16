NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. F.Freeman Atl 50 179 63 43 .352 Solano SF 42 149 52 21 .349 T.Turner Was 47 192 66 38 .344 Soto Was 34 120 41 29 .342 Conforto NYM 49 182 62 37 .341 McNeil NYM 42 145 48 15 .331 Do.Smith NYM 41 143 47 20 .329 Blackmon Col 47 179 57 27 .318 Machado SD 51 194 61 39 .314 Ozuna Atl 50 191 60 29 .314

Home Runs

Duvall, Atlanta, 15; Betts, Los Angeles, 15; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 15; Ozuna, Atlanta, 14; Machado, San Diego, 14; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 13; Myers, San Diego, 13; Hiura, Milwaukee, 13; 3 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

F.Freeman, Atlanta, 46; Ozuna, Atlanta, 44; Machado, San Diego, 41; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 40; Do.Smith, New York, 38; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; Myers, San Diego, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Seager, Los Angeles, 34; 4 tied at 32.

Pitching

Darvish, Chicago, 7-2; Davies, San Diego, 7-3; Fried, Atlanta, 6-0; Wainwright, St. Louis, 5-1; Baragar, San Francisco, 5-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-2; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 5-3; Mills, Chicago, 5-3; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 5-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 5-4.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.