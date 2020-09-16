NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|F.Freeman Atl
|50
|179
|63
|43
|.352
|Solano SF
|42
|149
|52
|21
|.349
|T.Turner Was
|47
|192
|66
|38
|.344
|Soto Was
|34
|120
|41
|29
|.342
|Conforto NYM
|49
|182
|62
|37
|.341
|McNeil NYM
|42
|145
|48
|15
|.331
|Do.Smith NYM
|41
|143
|47
|20
|.329
|Blackmon Col
|47
|179
|57
|27
|.318
|Machado SD
|51
|194
|61
|39
|.314
|Ozuna Atl
|50
|191
|60
|29
|.314
Home Runs
Duvall, Atlanta, 15; Betts, Los Angeles, 15; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 15; Ozuna, Atlanta, 14; Machado, San Diego, 14; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 13; Myers, San Diego, 13; Hiura, Milwaukee, 13; 3 tied at 12.
Runs Batted In
F.Freeman, Atlanta, 46; Ozuna, Atlanta, 44; Machado, San Diego, 41; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 40; Do.Smith, New York, 38; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; Myers, San Diego, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Seager, Los Angeles, 34; 4 tied at 32.
Pitching
Darvish, Chicago, 7-2; Davies, San Diego, 7-3; Fried, Atlanta, 6-0; Wainwright, St. Louis, 5-1; Baragar, San Francisco, 5-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-2; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 5-3; Mills, Chicago, 5-3; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 5-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 5-4.
