September 16, 2020 4:57 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
F.Freeman Atl 50 179 63 43 .352
Solano SF 42 149 52 21 .349
T.Turner Was 47 192 66 38 .344
Soto Was 34 120 41 29 .342
Conforto NYM 49 182 62 37 .341
McNeil NYM 42 145 48 15 .331
Do.Smith NYM 41 143 47 20 .329
Blackmon Col 47 179 57 27 .318
Machado SD 51 194 61 39 .314
Ozuna Atl 50 191 60 29 .314

Home Runs

Duvall, Atlanta, 15; Betts, Los Angeles, 15; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 15; Ozuna, Atlanta, 14; Machado, San Diego, 14; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 13; Myers, San Diego, 13; Hiura, Milwaukee, 13; 3 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

F.Freeman, Atlanta, 46; Ozuna, Atlanta, 44; Machado, San Diego, 41; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 40; Do.Smith, New York, 38; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; Myers, San Diego, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Seager, Los Angeles, 34; 4 tied at 32.

Pitching

Darvish, Chicago, 7-2; Davies, San Diego, 7-3; Fried, Atlanta, 6-0; Wainwright, St. Louis, 5-1; Baragar, San Francisco, 5-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-2; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 5-3; Mills, Chicago, 5-3; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 5-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 5-4.

The Associated Press

