AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|43
|166
|60
|38
|.361
|T.Anderson ChW
|42
|178
|64
|43
|.360
|J.Abreu ChW
|53
|215
|72
|39
|.335
|Verdugo Bos
|48
|180
|59
|33
|.328
|Cruz Min
|50
|175
|55
|33
|.314
|D.Fletcher LAA
|43
|180
|56
|29
|.311
|T.Hernández Tor
|44
|166
|51
|30
|.307
|Candelario Det
|49
|176
|54
|30
|.307
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|51
|185
|56
|24
|.303
|Brantley Hou
|40
|147
|44
|21
|.299
Home Runs
Voit, New York, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 18; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; 4 tied at 13.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Voit, New York, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Olson, Oakland, 42; Tucker, Houston, 41; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 39; Ramírez, Cleveland, 38; Devers, Boston, 36; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 35; 2 tied at 33.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 6-2; Fiers, Oakland, 6-2; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Foster, Chicago, 5-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.