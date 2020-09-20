Listen Live Sports

September 20, 2020
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 43 166 60 38 .361
T.Anderson ChW 42 178 64 43 .360
J.Abreu ChW 53 215 72 39 .335
Verdugo Bos 48 180 59 33 .328
Cruz Min 50 175 55 33 .314
D.Fletcher LAA 43 180 56 29 .311
T.Hernández Tor 44 166 51 30 .307
Candelario Det 49 176 54 30 .307
Gurriel Jr. Tor 51 185 56 24 .303
Brantley Hou 40 147 44 21 .299

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 18; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; 4 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Voit, New York, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Olson, Oakland, 42; Tucker, Houston, 41; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 39; Ramírez, Cleveland, 38; Devers, Boston, 36; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 35; 2 tied at 33.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 6-2; Fiers, Oakland, 6-2; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Foster, Chicago, 5-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1.

