AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 43 166 60 38 .361 T.Anderson ChW 42 178 64 43 .360 J.Abreu ChW 53 215 72 39 .335 Verdugo Bos 48 180 59 33 .328 Cruz Min 50 175 55 33 .314 D.Fletcher LAA 43 180 56 29 .311 T.Hernández Tor 44 166 51 30 .307 Candelario Det 49 176 54 30 .307 Gurriel Jr. Tor 51 185 56 24 .303 Brantley Hou 40 147 44 21 .299

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 18; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; 4 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Voit, New York, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Olson, Oakland, 42; Tucker, Houston, 41; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 39; Ramírez, Cleveland, 38; Devers, Boston, 36; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 35; 2 tied at 33.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 6-2; Fiers, Oakland, 6-2; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Foster, Chicago, 5-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1.

