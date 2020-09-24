AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 47 183 65 39 .355 T.Anderson ChW 46 195 66 44 .338 J.Abreu ChW 57 228 74 43 .325 Verdugo Bos 51 192 62 35 .323 D.Fletcher LAA 46 193 61 30 .316 Cruz Min 50 175 55 33 .314 Brantley Hou 44 164 50 24 .305 Candelario Det 52 185 55 30 .297 Gurriel Jr. Tor 55 202 60 25 .297 T.Hernández Tor 48 182 54 32 .297

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Springer, Houston, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Olson, Oakland, 14; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 57; Voit, New York, 49; Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Olson, Oakland, 42; Tucker, Houston, 42; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 41; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 39; Devers, Boston, 39; Seager, Seattle, 37.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 6-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6-3; Fiers, Oakland, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; 3 tied at 5-1.

