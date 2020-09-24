Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|47
|183
|65
|39
|.355
|T.Anderson ChW
|46
|195
|66
|44
|.338
|J.Abreu ChW
|57
|228
|74
|43
|.325
|Verdugo Bos
|51
|192
|62
|35
|.323
|D.Fletcher LAA
|46
|193
|61
|30
|.316
|Cruz Min
|50
|175
|55
|33
|.314
|Brantley Hou
|44
|164
|50
|24
|.305
|Candelario Det
|52
|185
|55
|30
|.297
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|55
|202
|60
|25
|.297
|T.Hernández Tor
|48
|182
|54
|32
|.297
Voit, New York, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Springer, Houston, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Olson, Oakland, 14; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 14.
J.Abreu, Chicago, 57; Voit, New York, 49; Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Olson, Oakland, 42; Tucker, Houston, 42; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 41; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 39; Devers, Boston, 39; Seager, Seattle, 37.
Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 6-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6-3; Fiers, Oakland, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; 3 tied at 5-1.
