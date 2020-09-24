On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 47 183 65 39 .355
T.Anderson ChW 46 195 66 44 .338
J.Abreu ChW 57 228 74 43 .325
Verdugo Bos 51 192 62 35 .323
D.Fletcher LAA 46 193 61 30 .316
Cruz Min 50 175 55 33 .314
Brantley Hou 44 164 50 24 .305
Candelario Det 52 185 55 30 .297
Gurriel Jr. Tor 55 202 60 25 .297
T.Hernández Tor 48 182 54 32 .297

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Springer, Houston, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Olson, Oakland, 14; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 57; Voit, New York, 49; Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Olson, Oakland, 42; Tucker, Houston, 42; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 41; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 39; Devers, Boston, 39; Seager, Seattle, 37.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 6-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6-3; Fiers, Oakland, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; 3 tied at 5-1.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments