NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Soto Was
|44
|148
|52
|38
|.351
|F.Freeman Atl
|58
|208
|71
|50
|.341
|Solano SF
|52
|185
|62
|22
|.335
|Ozuna Atl
|58
|221
|74
|37
|.335
|T.Turner Was
|56
|221
|74
|43
|.335
|d’Arnaud Atl
|43
|161
|52
|19
|.323
|Do.Smith NYM
|49
|174
|56
|27
|.322
|Conforto NYM
|54
|202
|65
|40
|.322
|McNeil NYM
|50
|175
|56
|18
|.320
|Seager LAD
|50
|204
|65
|38
|.319
Home Runs
Ozuna, Atlanta, 17; Duvall, Atlanta, 16; Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Machado, San Diego, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16; Calhoun, Arizona, 15; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 15; Seager, Los Angeles, 15; 4 tied at 14.
Runs Batted In
Ozuna, Atlanta, 55; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 53; Machado, San Diego, 47; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 44; Do.Smith, New York, 42; Seager, Los Angeles, 41; Gregorius, Philadelphia, 40; Blackmon, Colorado, 40; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Myers, San Diego, 38.
Pitching
Darvish, Chicago, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-0; Davies, San Diego, 7-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; D.Peterson, New York, 6-2; P.López, Miami, 6-4; Hendricks, Chicago, 6-5; Baragar, San Francisco, 5-1; Wainwright, St. Louis, 5-2; 2 tied at 5-3.
