By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 8:50 pm
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Soto Was 44 148 52 38 .351
F.Freeman Atl 58 208 71 50 .341
Solano SF 52 185 62 22 .335
Ozuna Atl 58 221 74 37 .335
T.Turner Was 56 221 74 43 .335
d’Arnaud Atl 43 161 52 19 .323
Do.Smith NYM 49 174 56 27 .322
Conforto NYM 54 202 65 40 .322
McNeil NYM 50 175 56 18 .320
Seager LAD 50 204 65 38 .319

Home Runs

Ozuna, Atlanta, 17; Duvall, Atlanta, 16; Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Machado, San Diego, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16; Calhoun, Arizona, 15; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 15; Seager, Los Angeles, 15; 4 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Ozuna, Atlanta, 55; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 53; Machado, San Diego, 47; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 44; Do.Smith, New York, 42; Seager, Los Angeles, 41; Gregorius, Philadelphia, 40; Blackmon, Colorado, 40; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Myers, San Diego, 38.

Pitching

Darvish, Chicago, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-0; Davies, San Diego, 7-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; D.Peterson, New York, 6-2; P.López, Miami, 6-4; Hendricks, Chicago, 6-5; Baragar, San Francisco, 5-1; Wainwright, St. Louis, 5-2; 2 tied at 5-3.

