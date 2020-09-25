AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|48
|187
|65
|40
|.348
|T.Anderson ChW
|47
|199
|67
|44
|.337
|J.Abreu ChW
|58
|232
|74
|43
|.319
|D.Fletcher LAA
|47
|198
|63
|31
|.318
|Verdugo Bos
|52
|197
|62
|36
|.315
|Cruz Min
|51
|178
|55
|33
|.309
|Brantley Hou
|45
|168
|50
|24
|.298
|Candelario Det
|52
|185
|55
|30
|.297
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|55
|202
|60
|25
|.297
|E.Jiménez ChW
|55
|213
|63
|26
|.296
Home Runs
Voit, New York, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Springer, Houston, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Olson, Oakland, 14; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 14.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 57; Voit, New York, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Olson, Oakland, 42; Tucker, Houston, 42; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 41; Devers, Boston, 41; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 39; 2 tied at 37.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 6-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6-3; Fiers, Oakland, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; 3 tied at 5-1.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments