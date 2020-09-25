On Air: Motley Fool Money
By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 8:50 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 48 187 65 40 .348
T.Anderson ChW 47 199 67 44 .337
J.Abreu ChW 58 232 74 43 .319
D.Fletcher LAA 47 198 63 31 .318
Verdugo Bos 52 197 62 36 .315
Cruz Min 51 178 55 33 .309
Brantley Hou 45 168 50 24 .298
Candelario Det 52 185 55 30 .297
Gurriel Jr. Tor 55 202 60 25 .297
E.Jiménez ChW 55 213 63 26 .296

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Springer, Houston, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Olson, Oakland, 14; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 57; Voit, New York, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Olson, Oakland, 42; Tucker, Houston, 42; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 41; Devers, Boston, 41; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 39; 2 tied at 37.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 6-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6-3; Fiers, Oakland, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; 3 tied at 5-1.

