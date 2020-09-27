NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Soto Was 47 154 54 39 .351 F.Freeman Atl 60 214 73 51 .341 Ozuna Atl 60 228 77 38 .338 T.Turner Was 59 233 78 46 .335 Solano SF 54 190 62 22 .326 Conforto NYM 54 202 65 40 .322 d’Arnaud Atl 44 165 53 19 .321 Tapia Col 51 184 59 26 .321 Do.Smith NYM 50 177 56 27 .316 McNeil NYM 52 183 57 19 .311

Home Runs

Ozuna, Atlanta, 18; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 17; Calhoun, Arizona, 16; Duvall, Atlanta, 16; Pollock, Los Angeles, 16; Alonso, New York, 16; Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Machado, San Diego, 16; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Ozuna, Atlanta, 56; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 53; Machado, San Diego, 47; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 45; Do.Smith, New York, 42; Blackmon, Colorado, 42; Seager, Los Angeles, 41; T.Turner, Washington, 41; 3 tied at 40.

Pitching

Darvish, Chicago, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-0; Davies, San Diego, 7-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; D.Peterson, New York, 6-2; P.López, Miami, 6-4; Hendricks, Chicago, 6-5; Baragar, San Francisco, 5-1; 3 tied at 5-3.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.