Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 5:19 pm
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Soto Was 47 154 54 39 .351
F.Freeman Atl 60 214 73 51 .341
Ozuna Atl 60 228 77 38 .338
T.Turner Was 59 233 78 46 .335
Solano SF 54 190 62 22 .326
Conforto NYM 54 202 65 40 .322
d’Arnaud Atl 44 165 53 19 .321
Tapia Col 51 184 59 26 .321
Do.Smith NYM 50 177 56 27 .316
McNeil NYM 52 183 57 19 .311

Home Runs

Ozuna, Atlanta, 18; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 17; Calhoun, Arizona, 16; Duvall, Atlanta, 16; Pollock, Los Angeles, 16; Alonso, New York, 16; Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Machado, San Diego, 16; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Ozuna, Atlanta, 56; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 53; Machado, San Diego, 47; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 45; Do.Smith, New York, 42; Blackmon, Colorado, 42; Seager, Los Angeles, 41; T.Turner, Washington, 41; 3 tied at 40.

Pitching

Darvish, Chicago, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-0; Davies, San Diego, 7-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; D.Peterson, New York, 6-2; P.López, Miami, 6-4; Hendricks, Chicago, 6-5; Baragar, San Francisco, 5-1; 3 tied at 5-3.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment