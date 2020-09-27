NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Soto Was
|47
|154
|54
|39
|.351
|F.Freeman Atl
|60
|214
|73
|51
|.341
|Ozuna Atl
|60
|228
|77
|38
|.338
|T.Turner Was
|59
|233
|78
|46
|.335
|Solano SF
|54
|190
|62
|22
|.326
|Conforto NYM
|54
|202
|65
|40
|.322
|d’Arnaud Atl
|44
|165
|53
|19
|.321
|Tapia Col
|51
|184
|59
|26
|.321
|Do.Smith NYM
|50
|177
|56
|27
|.316
|McNeil NYM
|52
|183
|57
|19
|.311
Home Runs
Ozuna, Atlanta, 18; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 17; Calhoun, Arizona, 16; Duvall, Atlanta, 16; Pollock, Los Angeles, 16; Alonso, New York, 16; Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Machado, San Diego, 16; 3 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
Ozuna, Atlanta, 56; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 53; Machado, San Diego, 47; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 45; Do.Smith, New York, 42; Blackmon, Colorado, 42; Seager, Los Angeles, 41; T.Turner, Washington, 41; 3 tied at 40.
Pitching
Darvish, Chicago, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-0; Davies, San Diego, 7-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; D.Peterson, New York, 6-2; P.López, Miami, 6-4; Hendricks, Chicago, 6-5; Baragar, San Francisco, 5-1; 3 tied at 5-3.
