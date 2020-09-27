Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 5:19 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 50 195 71 41 .364
T.Anderson ChW 49 208 67 45 .322
D.Fletcher LAA 49 207 66 31 .319
J.Abreu ChW 60 240 76 43 .317
Verdugo Bos 53 201 62 36 .308
Gurriel Jr. Tor 57 208 64 28 .308
Cruz Min 53 185 56 33 .303
Bogaerts Bos 56 203 61 36 .300
Brantley Hou 46 170 51 24 .300
Candelario Det 52 185 55 30 .297

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 22; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Springer, Houston, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Olson, Oakland, 14; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 60; Voit, New York, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Devers, Boston, 43; Tucker, Houston, 42; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 42; Olson, Oakland, 42; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 41; Seager, Seattle, 40.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 6-1; Foster, Chicago, 6-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6-3; Fiers, Oakland, 6-3; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 6-3.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment