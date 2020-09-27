AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|50
|195
|71
|41
|.364
|T.Anderson ChW
|49
|208
|67
|45
|.322
|D.Fletcher LAA
|49
|207
|66
|31
|.319
|J.Abreu ChW
|60
|240
|76
|43
|.317
|Verdugo Bos
|53
|201
|62
|36
|.308
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|57
|208
|64
|28
|.308
|Cruz Min
|53
|185
|56
|33
|.303
|Bogaerts Bos
|56
|203
|61
|36
|.300
|Brantley Hou
|46
|170
|51
|24
|.300
|Candelario Det
|52
|185
|55
|30
|.297
Home Runs
Voit, New York, 22; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Springer, Houston, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Olson, Oakland, 14; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 14.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 60; Voit, New York, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Devers, Boston, 43; Tucker, Houston, 42; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 42; Olson, Oakland, 42; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 41; Seager, Seattle, 40.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 6-1; Foster, Chicago, 6-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6-3; Fiers, Oakland, 6-3; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 6-3.
