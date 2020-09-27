AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 50 195 71 41 .364 T.Anderson ChW 49 208 67 45 .322 D.Fletcher LAA 49 207 66 31 .319 J.Abreu ChW 60 240 76 43 .317 Verdugo Bos 53 201 62 36 .308 Gurriel Jr. Tor 57 208 64 28 .308 Cruz Min 53 185 56 33 .303 Bogaerts Bos 56 203 61 36 .300 Brantley Hou 46 170 51 24 .300 Candelario Det 52 185 55 30 .297

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 22; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Springer, Houston, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Olson, Oakland, 14; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 60; Voit, New York, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Devers, Boston, 43; Tucker, Houston, 42; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 42; Olson, Oakland, 42; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 41; Seager, Seattle, 40.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 6-1; Foster, Chicago, 6-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6-3; Fiers, Oakland, 6-3; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 6-3.

