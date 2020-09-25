Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|36
|10
|15
|10
|
|Hays lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Iglesias dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Shaw 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davis lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Panik 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Baltimore
|000
|022
|001
|—
|5
|Toronto
|062
|200
|00x
|—
|10
DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Alberto (15), Shaw (10). HR_Urías (1), Mullins (3), Iglesias (3), Grichuk (11), Shaw (6). SF_Villar (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López L,2-2
|2
|
|9
|8
|8
|1
|1
|Eshelman
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kline
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Pearson W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Yamaguchi
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Borucki
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hatch
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
López pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Eshelman pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_López (Davis). WP_López.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:41.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments