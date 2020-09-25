Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 36 10 15 10 Hays lf 5 0 0 0 Villar 2b 3 0 1 2 Iglesias dh 4 1 1 1 Bichette ss 5 1 2 1 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf 5 0 1 2 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 2 0 Grichuk cf 5 2 2 1 Ruiz 3b 4 1 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 2 2 0 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 1 Shaw 1b 4 1 3 2 Sisco c 4 0 1 0 Davis lf 3 2 2 1 Urías ss 4 1 1 1 Panik 3b 3 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 Jansen c 4 1 1 1

Baltimore 000 022 001 — 5 Toronto 062 200 00x — 10

DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Alberto (15), Shaw (10). HR_Urías (1), Mullins (3), Iglesias (3), Grichuk (11), Shaw (6). SF_Villar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore López L,2-2 2 9 8 8 1 1 Eshelman 4 6 2 2 0 1 Kline 2 0 0 0 1 1

Toronto Walker 3 0 0 0 0 4 Pearson W,1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Yamaguchi 2-3 4 4 4 0 0 Borucki 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Hatch 2 0 0 0 1 0 Murphy 1 2 1 1 0 0

López pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Eshelman pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_López (Davis). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:41.

