On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 9:36 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 36 10 15 10
Hays lf 5 0 0 0 Villar 2b 3 0 1 2
Iglesias dh 4 1 1 1 Bichette ss 5 1 2 1
Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf 5 0 1 2
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 2 0 Grichuk cf 5 2 2 1
Ruiz 3b 4 1 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 2 2 0
Alberto 2b 4 1 2 1 Shaw 1b 4 1 3 2
Sisco c 4 0 1 0 Davis lf 3 2 2 1
Urías ss 4 1 1 1 Panik 3b 3 1 1 0
Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 Jansen c 4 1 1 1
Baltimore 000 022 001 5
Toronto 062 200 00x 10

DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Alberto (15), Shaw (10). HR_Urías (1), Mullins (3), Iglesias (3), Grichuk (11), Shaw (6). SF_Villar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
López L,2-2 2 9 8 8 1 1
Eshelman 4 6 2 2 0 1
Kline 2 0 0 0 1 1
Toronto
Walker 3 0 0 0 0 4
Pearson W,1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Yamaguchi 2-3 4 4 4 0 0
Borucki 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hatch 2 0 0 0 1 0
Murphy 1 2 1 1 0 0

López pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Eshelman pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_López (Davis). WP_López.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:41.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment