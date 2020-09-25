On Air: Federal News Network program
Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 9:33 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 8 5 2 7
Hays lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Iglesias dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .370
Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .333
Ruiz 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .220
Alberto 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .294
Sisco c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .221
Urías ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .381
Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .263
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 10 15 10 2 3
Villar 2b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .194
Bichette ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .308
Hernández rf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .294
Grichuk cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .271
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 2 2 0 0 0 .268
Shaw 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .245
Davis lf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .333
Panik 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .235
Jansen c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .188
Baltimore 000 022 001_5 8 0
Toronto 062 200 00x_10 15 0

LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Alberto (15), Shaw (10). HR_Urías (1), off Yamaguchi; Mullins (3), off Yamaguchi; Iglesias (3), off Yamaguchi; Grichuk (11), off López; Shaw (6), off Eshelman. RBIs_Urías (3), Mullins 2 (10), Iglesias (23), Alberto (21), Grichuk (32), Jansen (20), Villar 2 (6), Bichette (23), Hernández 2 (34), Davis (5), Shaw 2 (17). SF_Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Ruiz, Sisco, Hays); Toronto 2 (Bichette, Jansen). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 5; Toronto 6 for 11.

Runners moved up_Urías, Mullins, Panik. GIDP_Hernández.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Alberto, Mountcastle).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, L, 2-2 2 9 8 8 1 1 54 6.34
Eshelman 4 6 2 2 0 1 60 3.89
Kline 2 0 0 0 1 1 31 1.80
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker 3 0 0 0 0 4 42 1.37
Pearson, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 6.00
Yamaguchi 2-3 4 4 4 0 0 26 7.61
Borucki 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.70
Hatch 2 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.73
Murphy 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Eshelman 2-1, Kline 1-0, Borucki 1-1. HBP_López (Davis). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:41.

