Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 8 5 2 7 Hays lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Iglesias dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .370 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .333 Ruiz 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .220 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .294 Sisco c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .221 Urías ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .381 Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .263

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 10 15 10 2 3 Villar 2b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .194 Bichette ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .308 Hernández rf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .294 Grichuk cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .271 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 2 2 0 0 0 .268 Shaw 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .245 Davis lf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .333 Panik 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .235 Jansen c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .188

Baltimore 000 022 001_5 8 0 Toronto 062 200 00x_10 15 0

LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Alberto (15), Shaw (10). HR_Urías (1), off Yamaguchi; Mullins (3), off Yamaguchi; Iglesias (3), off Yamaguchi; Grichuk (11), off López; Shaw (6), off Eshelman. RBIs_Urías (3), Mullins 2 (10), Iglesias (23), Alberto (21), Grichuk (32), Jansen (20), Villar 2 (6), Bichette (23), Hernández 2 (34), Davis (5), Shaw 2 (17). SF_Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Ruiz, Sisco, Hays); Toronto 2 (Bichette, Jansen). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 5; Toronto 6 for 11.

Runners moved up_Urías, Mullins, Panik. GIDP_Hernández.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Alberto, Mountcastle).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, L, 2-2 2 9 8 8 1 1 54 6.34 Eshelman 4 6 2 2 0 1 60 3.89 Kline 2 0 0 0 1 1 31 1.80

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 3 0 0 0 0 4 42 1.37 Pearson, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 6.00 Yamaguchi 2-3 4 4 4 0 0 26 7.61 Borucki 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.70 Hatch 2 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.73 Murphy 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Eshelman 2-1, Kline 1-0, Borucki 1-1. HBP_López (Davis). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:41.

