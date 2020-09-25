Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|7
|
|Hays lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Iglesias dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.370
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.381
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|10
|15
|10
|2
|3
|
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.194
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Grichuk cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Shaw 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Davis lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Panik 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Baltimore
|000
|022
|001_5
|8
|0
|Toronto
|062
|200
|00x_10
|15
|0
LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Alberto (15), Shaw (10). HR_Urías (1), off Yamaguchi; Mullins (3), off Yamaguchi; Iglesias (3), off Yamaguchi; Grichuk (11), off López; Shaw (6), off Eshelman. RBIs_Urías (3), Mullins 2 (10), Iglesias (23), Alberto (21), Grichuk (32), Jansen (20), Villar 2 (6), Bichette (23), Hernández 2 (34), Davis (5), Shaw 2 (17). SF_Villar.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Ruiz, Sisco, Hays); Toronto 2 (Bichette, Jansen). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 5; Toronto 6 for 11.
Runners moved up_Urías, Mullins, Panik. GIDP_Hernández.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Alberto, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 2-2
|2
|
|9
|8
|8
|1
|1
|54
|6.34
|Eshelman
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|60
|3.89
|Kline
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|1.80
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|42
|1.37
|Pearson, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|6.00
|Yamaguchi
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|26
|7.61
|Borucki
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.70
|Hatch
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.73
|Murphy
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Eshelman 2-1, Kline 1-0, Borucki 1-1. HBP_López (Davis). WP_López.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:41.
